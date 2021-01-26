Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 7, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 7, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MONROE COMEDY THEATER 585 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - HAAG, GEORGE ROBERT 1440 MONROE AVENUE APARTMENT B15, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - WAY BACK ATTACK 1440 MONROE AVENUE APARTMENT B15, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - HAAG, GEORGE R & HAAG, GEORGE ROBERT 1440 MONROE ...

