Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 4-7, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 4-7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 4, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT WARREN, MICHAEL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WEITZ, RODNEY D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, RODERICK O Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WISE, ROY C Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE YOUNG, WILLIAM R JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT BEGANDY, JUSTIN J Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT LEE, JOSHUA Y Favor: PITTSFORD TOWN COURT JUDGMENT ...

