Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 7, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 7, 2020 LIEN SATISFIED ESPOSITO, FRANK B Favor: LOST MOUNTAIN MANOR CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS UNIT NO 5-A 25 LOST MOUNTAIN TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14625 GEORGE, KENNETH Favor: PLATINUM PROPERTIES AND ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC 710-712 GLIDE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

