Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 14, 2021 95 NOT PROVIDED JAMES, TERRY W & JAMES, VICKI Property Address: 39 ANGEAN DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $83,900.00 MARSH, CHRISTOPHER N Property Address: 421 KILBOURN ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $75,600.00 PRESERVE SET, LLC & PRESERVE SET, LLC Property Address: 16 SAVANNAH STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

