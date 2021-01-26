Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 7, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 7, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY MCM CAPITAL PARTNERS LLLP Appoints: OAK HILL ADVISORS LP MOLINA, GLORIA A Appoints: MOLINA, CARL J MOYLE, JAMES R Appoints: MOYLE, ROBIN M TAYLOR, TIMOTHY J Appoints: TAYLOR, MARANDA B TEBOREK, CARRIE Appoints: CICCIARELLI, RICHARD TEBOREK, KEVIN Appoints: CICCIARELLI, RICHARD US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC

