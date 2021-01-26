Don't Miss
Home / News / Virtual courts remain productive

Virtual courts remain productive

Glitches sorted; protocols and best practices come to fore

By: Bennett Loudon January 26, 2021 0

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said that, during the holiday-shortened week of Jan. 18, the state’s virtual courts conferenced and heard 19,633 matters; settled or disposed of 5,070 of those matters; and issued over 1,530 written decisions on motions and other undecided matters. In addition, 673 virtual bench trials and evidentiary hearings were started ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo