Don't Miss
Home / News / Biden orders Justice Dept. to end use of private prisons

Biden orders Justice Dept. to end use of private prisons

By: The Associated Press AAMER MADHANI January 27, 2021 0

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered the Department of Justice to end its reliance on private prisons and acknowledge the central role government has played in implementing discriminatory housing policies. In remarks before signing the orders, Biden said the U.S. government needs to change "its whole approach" on the issue of racial equity. He added that ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo