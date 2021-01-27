Don't Miss
Drug dealer sentenced to 67 months

Drug dealer sentenced to 67 months

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2021 0

U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer has sentenced a Rochester man convicted of drug trafficking charges to more than 5 ½ years in prison. Lorenzo Watson, 29, was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. Larimer sentenced Watson to 67 months in prison. Watson was arrested ...

