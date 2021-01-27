Don't Miss
First female attorney appointed Monroe County public administrator

By: Velvet Spicer January 27, 2021 0

Two Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC attorneys have been appointed to serve as Monroe County public administrator and deputy public administrator. Cressida Dixon has been appointed to serve as public administrator, the first female attorney to serve in the role here. Matthew Taylor will serve as deputy public administrator. In these roles, Dixon and Taylor will ...

