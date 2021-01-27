Don't Miss
Florida man sentenced for threats

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2021 0

A Florida man who was convicted of threatening a Veterans Administration worker has been sentenced to three years of probation. Michael F. Hanley, 49, of Clearwater, Fla., was convicted of threatening a federal employee. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer also sentenced Hanley to six months of home confinement. Hanley was formerly employed as a veterans' claims examiner. ...

