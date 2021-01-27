Don't Miss
Local lawyer wins State Bar award

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2021 0

Amanda Burns, a partner in the Rochester-based law firm of Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP, has been awarded The Honorable Judith S. Kaye Commercial and Federal Litigation Scholarship by the Commercial and Federal Litigation Section of the New York State Bar Association. The scholarship is awarded to up to five female litigators to cover the ...

