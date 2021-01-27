Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 15, 2021 63 14420 HESS, LYNN M to GALLAGHER, JASON et ano Property Address: 23 SUMMER HILL DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12452 Page: 0186 Tax Account: 069.02-1-20 Full Sale Price: $140,000.00 MCCULLOUGH, FRED J et ano to MCCULLOUGH, JILL A et al Property Address: 276 CAMPBELL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12451 Page: ...

