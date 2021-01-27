Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 7, 2020

January 27, 2021

Judgments Recorded December 7, 2020 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT A/K/A DAVID D. MIKEL et ano Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Amount: BROWN, TERRY A Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: d/b/a Turning Gears et al Favor: Green Capital Funding, LLC Amount: Pugh, Jason C. Favor: WIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT DOUGLAS, CONSTANTINA Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT AARON, CHRISTINA R 32 SPRUCE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS ...

