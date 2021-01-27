Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 15, 2021 94 NOT PROVIDED AIEZZA, AMY JO & AIEZZA, STEFINO Property Address: 335 BONESTEEL STREET, GREECE NY Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Amount: $150,544.00 ARMSTRONG, STACEY & FANTIGROSSI, STACEY L Property Address: 28 BARNARD STREET, GREECE NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $3,262.26 BOLE, DOMINIC W Property Address: 168 BLUE GRASS LANE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

