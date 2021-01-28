Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 19, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 19, 2021 214 NOT PROVIDED FREY, DENNIS A & FREY, GLORIA J Property Address: 405 WINDSOR ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $106,400.00 MCENTEE, AUSTIN J Property Address: 42 BOARDMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $179,100.00 14420 CAMMARATA, DANIELLE & HUFF, WILLIAM Property Address: 12  HILL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

