Home / News / Tampering conviction overturned

Tampering conviction overturned

Timing of threat led to dismissal

By: Bennett Loudon January 28, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reversed a tampering with a witness conviction because the victim was not actually scheduled to testify at the time of the alleged incident. In April 2016, defendant Mark A. Diroma was convicted of third-degree tampering with a witness by a state Supreme Court jury in Monroe County. Justice Francis A. Affronti ...

