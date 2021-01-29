Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 8, 2020

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 8, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MCKOY, CHARMAINE 437 ELECTRIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - ELMENDORF, ADRYANNA 615 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - KNAPP, DAVID M 88 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - BOURNE, JONATHAN WILLIAM 18 LARKSPUR LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - STEELE, VICKI DIANE 90 WESTOVER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo