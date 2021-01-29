Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 8, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 8, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT SIMONE, NICHOLAS P 125 N AUTUMN DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $945.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BERTOLINO, TIFFANY H. 5815 47TH AVENUE NORTH, KENNETH CITY FL 33709 Favor: XCEED FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION FKA ROCHESTER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: DREXLER, MARK ANDREW Amount: $7,375.25 DEPENDABLE FLOOR CLEANING, INC 1 ELAM LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: FORD ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo