Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 8, 2020

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 8, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN SOUTH WEDGE PROPERTIES LLC Favor: DEUTSCH, JOHN Amount: $3,000.00 1163 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610

