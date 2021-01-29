Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 20, 2021 130 NOT PROVIDED ABGA HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 26 DUKE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BP401K TRUST Amount: $65,000.00 CARTAGENA, MARISOL Property Address: 141 THORNDYKE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 CURTIN, SUE A Property Address: 328 FALSTAFF ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 HAUER, KATHLEEN E Property Address: 291 NORTH PARK DRIVE, ...

