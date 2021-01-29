Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 8, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 8, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DANGELO, EMILIA Appoints: CARICCHIO, ANNA MARIA DESANTIS, FRANK Appoints: DESANTIS, DEBORAH LYNN HUTCHISON, ROBERT ALLEN Appoints: HUTCHISON, GARY PAUL LINCALIS, EDWARD J Appoints: LINCALIS, BRIAN EDWARD PELLEGRINA, FILOMENA Appoints: BRESLAWSKI, CARMELA SIMPSON, BRENDA A Appoints: DYER, WENDY A REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY BIANCHI, NICHOLAS A Appoints: BIANCHI, NICOLETTA

