Don't Miss
Home / News / Will code and zoning co-exist with post-pandemic real estate needs?

Will code and zoning co-exist with post-pandemic real estate needs?

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 29, 2021 0

In an effort to help small business stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis, municipalities streamlined many permitting processes and allowed exemptions to zoning codes. For restaurants, that may have meant sidewalk dining or outdoor "greenhouses." But what happens when society returns to something closer to normalcy, and commercial real estate owners find themselves with far too many ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo