Don't Miss
Home / News / ACLU, for first time, elects Black person as its president

ACLU, for first time, elects Black person as its president

By: The Associated Press February 1, 2021 0

NEW YORK — Deborah Archer, a professor at New York University School of Law with expertise in civil rights and racial justice, has become the first Black person in the 101-year history of the American Civil Liberties Union to be elected its president. The ACLU announced Monday that Archer was elected over the weekend in a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo