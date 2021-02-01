Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 21, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 21, 2021 59 14420 CARPENTER, DEBORAH et ano to CARPENTER, THOMAS Property Address: 2941 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12453 Page: 0598 Tax Account: 040.01-1-19.13 Full Sale Price: $1.00 COOLING, JOHN et ano to ONEILL, WILLIAM E Property Address: 135 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12454 Page: 0019 Tax Account: 068.59-4-6 Full Sale Price: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo