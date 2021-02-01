Don't Miss
Videos show Rochester officers pepper-spraying 9-year-old

Officials denounce response to child suffering mental health crisis

By: Staff and Wire Reports February 1, 2021 0

Police in Rochester released two body-camera videos Sunday of officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and sprayed with what police called a chemical "irritant." “I am deeply troubled by the macing and handcuffing of a child who is in distress and clearly emotional,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement. “That is ...

