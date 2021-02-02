Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 9, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 9, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED JONES, ANESTACIA 112 STONEY PATH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - ECONOMIDES, ELENI 2575 HIGHLAND AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - SPENSIERI, KATHERINE JOSEPHINE SCOTT, LORRAINE 299 ROGERS PKWY, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - SERRANO, LOUIS E III 96 ASHWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - -

