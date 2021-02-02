Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 8, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 8, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT RAMIREZ, JONATHAN M 14 MILES AVENUE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $150.00 RAY, TYLER T 12 CAPRI DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $726.00 REED, BENZINO E 513 GLIDE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $50.00 RIVERA, HECTOR J 201 NEWCOMB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: ...

