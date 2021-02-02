Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 9, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 9, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN 2018 GATEWAY H2 LLC Favor: EMERALD HOSPITALITY ASSOCIATES INC Amount: $28,814.65 400 BELLWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 BARNASH, JAMES Favor: ADAM DECKMAN D/B/A DECKMAN PAINTING Amount: $1,700.00 6 RAND PLACE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

