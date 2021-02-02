Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 9, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY DANCER, LAURA M Appoints: DIETRICH, ANDREW R HURLEY, KATHERINE J Appoints: HURLEY, BRIAN M LAWRENCE, LORRAINE Appoints: PERRY, MILES MARGARET SEABROOK Appoints: SEABROOK, JOSEPH SEABROOK, JOSEPH Appoints: HARRIS, JOLENE SEABROOK US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: GREGORY FUNDING LLC

