Jacobs named associate publisher of Daily Record, RBJ

Ben Jacobs, who as editor has guided newsroom operations of The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal for four years, has been named associate publisher of both publications.

Jacobs, 40, will continue to serve as editor but now assumes responsibilities on the business side of the operation, including market expansion, multimedia revenue growth and thought leadership opportunities.

“I am excited to promote Ben into this leadership position,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher for BridgeTower Media. “I know his journalism experience, creative ideas, hard work and strong relationships in the business and legal community have prepared him to lead the team with an eye to our core mission of providing essential, local news and information while using his innovative skills to launch new ideas and continue to position the RBJ and The Daily Record as market leaders.”

A 2002 graduate of the University of Rochester, Jacobs has spent 20 years in various writing and editing roles in the journalism industry.

“Ben has successfully continued the RBJ’s 35-plus-year tradition of essential, local business content and The Daily Record’s 110-plus-year history of respected, local legal content,” Fischer-Huettner said. “At the same time, he has developed a talented team of journalists and adopted a digital-first news model with keen attention to continued improvements of our print products as well.”

With Jacobs spearheading collaborative team efforts, the RBJ and The Daily Record have launched new initiatives, from events and custom products to a new webinar series and Rochester Biz Conversations, often partnering with community leaders.

“The past four years have given me an opportunity to learn about all facets of our organization,” Jacobs said. “I am excited to use these skills to help the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record continue to grow and innovate. We have a great team here and I am grateful for the opportunity to expand my role as a leader in Rochester.”

Jacobs is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Rochester, serves on the boards of Compeer Rochester and Friends of the Rochester Public Market, is a member of the Visit Rochester Local Contact Advisory Council and is an adjunct instructor in the English department at the University of Rochester. He served on the board of the Small Business Council of Rochester from 2018-2020.

He is an avid runner and rock-climbing enthusiast who cherishes family time with his wife, Trinity, and their four children. As a city resident, he is bullish on Rochester’s future.

“As we continue to recover from COVID-19, the Rochester region is poised for great success, and we want to be a part of that,” Jacobs said. “The goals of the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record are to share the business and legal stories of our community, identify trends local organizations need to understand, recognize excellence in our region, create thought leadership opportunities with local partners, facilitate networking and more.

“We have developed new ways of meeting those goals during this pandemic and we will continue to experiment with new offerings to meet the needs of our local business and legal community.”

