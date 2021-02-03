Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Dept. drops Yale admissions discrimination lawsuit

Justice Dept. drops Yale admissions discrimination lawsuit

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO February 3, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — In another reversal of Trump-era policy, the Biden administration on Wednesday dropped its discrimination lawsuit against Yale University that alleged the Ivy League school was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants. Federal prosecutors said the Justice Department's underlying investigation, aimed at ensuring Yale complies with federal anti-discrimination laws, continues. The government accused Yale ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo