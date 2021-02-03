Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 25, 2021 90 14420 BIRKINS, DEBORAH A to PIERCE, CODY M Property Address: 337 WILLOWBROOKE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12454 Page: 0559 Tax Account: 068.11-8-17 Full Sale Price: $100,000.00 LAZOR, DEBORAH A et al to BLAKE, STEVEN W Property Address: 5785 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12454 Page: 0384 Tax Account: 084.02-1-20 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo