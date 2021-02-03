Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 3, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 9, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALL CITY CLOTHING INC 355 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MCGINN, JAMES RAYMOND Amount: $41,500.00 EMLER, ROBERT III 2638 DEWEY AVENUE APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: BRUCE, JULIE et ano Amount: $2,485.35 ERVIN, ANTHONY 312 PERRY STREET APARTMENT 3A, BUFFALO NY 14204 Favor: LAWHORN, DIANE et ano Amount: $428.00 GRIFFIN, RODRICK ...

