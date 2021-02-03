Don't Miss
Home / News / Request for release denied

Request for release denied

No ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’

By: Bennett Loudon February 3, 2021 0

A federal judge has denied a request from a prison inmate asking to be released because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Defendant Kurt Redance initially filed a pro se motion seeking early release from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Allenwood Low in Allenwood, Pa. Redance is serving a five-year sentence imposed in January 2019 for narcotics charges related to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo