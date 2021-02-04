Don't Miss
Home / News / Inmate denied release

Inmate denied release

By: Bennett Loudon February 4, 2021 0

U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer has denied a request from a prison inmate to be released because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Defendant Julie Cota pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced on August 29, 2019, to the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. Cota is now being held at Dublin Federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo