Home / News / McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis

McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis

By: The Associated Press GEOFF MULVIHILL February 4, 2021 0

The global consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in advising businesses on how to sell more prescription opioid painkillers amid a nationwide overdose crisis. "We deeply regret that we did not adequately acknowledge the tragic consequences of the epidemic unfolding in our communities," McKinsey Global Managing Partner Kevin ...

