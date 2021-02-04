Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 9, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 9, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT BROOKINS, HARMONY S 168 BLUE VISTA TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $5.00 BROWN, MARKEYA S 50 AURORA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $525.00 BROWN, TAKIA N 415 WILDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $138.00 CAMPBELL, NAJIAYA J 1603 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS ...

