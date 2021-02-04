Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 26, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 26, 2021 109 NOT PROVIDED BROWN, LISA M Property Address: 40 STATT ROAD, OGDEN NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $30,000.00 FERRARI, JAMES E & FERRARI, TIFFANY M Property Address: 32 WHITESPIRE LANE, PENFIELD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $270,000.00 NATALE, PATRICIA ANN & NATALE, RONALD J Property Address: 20 SHORECLIFF DRIVE, GREECE ...

