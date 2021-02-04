Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 10, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 10, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY NEWMAN, MARY E Appoints: GORALL, KATHLEEN NIKITIN, SUZANNE B Appoints: BRODT, MARY ANN SCHERR, MARLENE E Appoints: MAEHR, LINDA B WOODS, VIRGINIA W Appoints: CONSIDINE, JAN M

