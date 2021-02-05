Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / City of Rochester / Hiring and firing, crisis management part of RPD reform proposal

Hiring and firing, crisis management part of RPD reform proposal

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 5, 2021 0

Mayor Lovely Warren wants the city of Rochester to have the power to fire police officers for cause, believes the police hiring process must be overhauled and seeks to redirect funding from law enforcement staffing to other community engagement programs over the next five to 10 years. The proposals are part of a 688-page first draft ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo