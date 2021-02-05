Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 27, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 27, 2021 68 NOT PROVIDED UNIBIQUITY INC et ano to PANTHER GROUP LLC et ano Property Address: 1088 JOSEPH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12456 Page: 0049 Tax Account: 091.63-2-79 Full Sale Price: $350,000.00 14420 CARUSO, ELIZABETH et al to EALLONARDO, JOSEPH A et ano Property Address: 60 BROOKDALE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12456 Page: ...

