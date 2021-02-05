Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 27, 2021 116 NOT PROVIDED DEDIE, ADRIANA L Property Address: 278 LEONARD ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $2,550.00 GARCIA, YAMILKA ORASMA & GUERRERO, PASTOR ESPINOSA Property Address: 100 BOUCKHART AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $4,860.00 14420 EALLONARDO, JOSEPH A & EALLONARDO, KIMBERLY A Property Address: 60 BROOKDALE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

