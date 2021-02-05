Don't Miss
Home / News / Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, Harris casts tie-breaker

Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, Harris casts tie-breaker

By: The Associated Press JOSH BOAK February 5, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate early Friday approved a measure that would let Democrats muscle President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first. Democrats in the chamber applauded after Harris announced the 51-50 vote at ...

