Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / The internet is forever, so behave accordingly

The internet is forever, so behave accordingly

By: Richard Moss Dick Moss February 5, 2021 0

My fellow lawyers: let's talk. Now let me just say at the outset that I am absolutely thrilled to see all of you using technology, whether it's social media, video conferencing, or cloud computing. For more than a decade now I've been encouraging lawyers to embrace internet-based tools and educate themselves about the possibilities and many ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo