Fourth Department orders new trial

Fourth Department orders new trial

Jury selection process tainted

By: Bennett Loudon February 9, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reversed a robbery conviction and ordered a new trial because of a problem with the jury selection process. Defendant Emilio Padilla was convicted in March 2018 of second-degree robbery and third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. Padilla initially faced charges in two separate indictments related to four separate incidents. ...

