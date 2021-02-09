Don't Miss
Immigrants, activists worry Biden won’t end Trump barriers

By: Ben Jacobs WILL WEISSERT and NOMAAN MERCHANT February 9, 2021 0

HOUSTON — For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration may finish the job. They are being held at a family detention center in remote Dilley, Texas, but have repeatedly been on the verge of deportation. The Friday before Christmas, both were driven to ...

