Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 11-14, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 11-14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 11, 2020 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT DAMICO, AMY M Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: Greene, Kayta Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Amount: SCHMIDT, NANCY M Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: BOYLAN BROWN LLP Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT ALLEN, ALFRED J 38 CRITTENDEN WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $776.00 AULD, DIONE M 475 GRAND AVENUE APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $475.00 BEAUFORD, NIEISHA S 85 ...

