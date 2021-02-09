Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 14, 2020 MECHANICS LIEN KAMI, MADHUKAR Favor: LAMGADE, DAVID Amount: $17,864.00 658 ELMGROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY

