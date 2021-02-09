Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 29, 2021 118 NOT PROVIDED CARRION, BETHANY MARIE Property Address: 148 MITCHELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $28,000.00 DELAHANTY-THOMAS, SHAUNA & THOMAS, JAY Property Address: 19 AMENITY DR, BROCKPORT , NY 14420, CLARKSON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 DOBSON, DOUGLAS B & DOBSON, JUDITH C Property Address: 1630 EDGEMERE ...

