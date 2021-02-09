Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 11-14, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 11, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC VOGEL, BARBARA L Appoints: VOGEL, TIMOTHY J Powers of Attorney Recorded December 14, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABIAH, JEREMIAH Appoints: GRIFFIN, MILLADGE E III FIRSTKEY MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC FV-I INC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC KOHLMETZ, CHARLES E Appoints: KOHLMETZ, YUAN Z LAKEVIEW ...

